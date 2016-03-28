One couple’s 1,900-square-foot residence finds harmony with a view.

A single-story, dark bungalow once claimed this corner of land on the edge of Portage Bay in Seattle and always reflected the seasons. If it was cold, the two residents shivered. But if it was warm, the pair was too hot. After living with the pros and cons for 15 years, the couple decided they wanted a modern hideaway that was just right. “They desired a home that was open, light-filled, and private, as well as oriented toward the water and city views,” architect Robert Hutchison says. Privacy was perhaps Hutchison’s biggest concern, since his clients sought to finance their Goldilocks dream with help from an adjoining in-law guest house that would be open to renters. So, he and his eponymous firm found a calm, minimal balance. The second-floor living areas overlook the landscape. And thanks to a custom fireplace and wide sliding glass doors, an uncomfortable temperature is no longer a concern.