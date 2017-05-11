Architect Daniel Liebermann, one of Frank Lloyd Wright’s renowned pupils, made a lasting impact on Northern California’s architecture scene—and you can now own one of the pieces responsible for this fame for $2,795,000.

The tale of the house begins when Liebermann built this house for his parents in 1962, and simultaneously built another one for himself right next door. He re-milled a railroad bridge from Ukiah, California, and used the wood for both of the houses, while also salvaging windows from World War II bomber planes. However, a year after he completed the homes, his parents moved back to Switzerland, while he remained living in his house next door. After his parents rented out the house for a while, they ended up selling it to Jay Little’s parents in 1967, who moved in with their 5 children.

Because these two homes were Liebermann’s first residential buildings—which he completed when he was just 28 years old—he held a special connection with them that lasted until he passed away in October 2015.