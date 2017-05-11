5th Avenue Apartment

The challenge of this complete pre-war apartment gut renovation was how to add a separate study room while also significantly expanding the kitchen to suit the chef owners -- without compromising the openness of the communal spaces. We achieved these goals with two major interventions: first, we made large scale sliding door openings into the rooms along 18th street so that the views and light extend almost the entire length of the apartment from the living space. Second, we completely relocated the kitchen and extended it along most of the north wall, adding a walnut-clad island as a division between the dining and prep spaces.

Two sliding doors can be opened to lend access and visibility to the study, and allow views and light to extend the entire length of the apartment.

The kitchen features an industrial range and stainless steel counters.

A built in desk serves as a landing zone before entering the main living area.

