Designed for a nature and outdoors loving couple and their children, this house was conceived as a refuge from every day hectic lives.

Located on a 12,000 square foot waterfront lot in Golden Beach Florida, the scheme was designed as a narrative of the family’s love for green, quiet and light infused spaces. The use of noble materials emphasize the relationship between the structure and it surroundings, while a sequence of private/public spaces lead you to a large cantilevered overhang that opens the interior living area to the outside landscape.