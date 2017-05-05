475 Golden Beach
Designed for a nature and outdoors loving couple and their children, this house was conceived as a refuge from every day hectic lives.
Located on a 12,000 square foot waterfront lot in Golden Beach Florida, the scheme was designed as a narrative of the family’s love for green, quiet and light infused spaces. The use of noble materials emphasize the relationship between the structure and it surroundings, while a sequence of private/public spaces lead you to a large cantilevered overhang that opens the interior living area to the outside landscape.
Modern
2015
