4016 Tivoli

By Cameron McNall
4016 Tivoli
The new Venice home of architect and Electroland Principal Cameron McNall is an extraordinary light-filled design experience wrapped in an innovative 3,000. sq.ft. facade of decorative computer-cut metallic flowers. The house is perfectly situated 1.9 miles from the beach in the west-Washington area, within walking distance of every required service or amenity.

The 110-foot facade surrounds two sides of the building to create privacy, frame views, and generate provocative light effects. Each tall-ceilinged room displays a unique quality of light, shape, and distinct personality. The impressive architecture, high-quality construction and attention to fine detail are exceptional. This boutique house is built to City of Los Angeles "Green Building" standards. The architect has carefully curated and/or designed all furniture, artwork and objects to create a complete work of art. The home is currently offered for sale by the owner and may be viewed at www.4016tivoli.com/....

Architect's statement: "I designed 4016 Tivoli for my family as a total design living experience that represents my relationship to art, architecture and design. Although I was just a child when I lived in California in the sixties, I was very influenced by the energy and graphics of that period, everything from Warhol to the Mexico '68 Olympics to Fillmore West concert flyers. I spent my teenage years in Europe, during which time I gained a deeper understanding of and respect for architecture, and became enamored with the discipline of German/Swiss design and the humor of Italian design. Most particularly, I adopted the Italian philosophy of design “dal cucchiaio alla città” (from the spoon to the city), where the architect applies a unified design philosophy and creativity to everything from small objects to environments. The result is "total design"- you see it, live it and feel it. When people walk by the house or visit inside, I am pleased that it elicits a smile and a contagious happiness. Now you know my secrets."

The Aluminum Composite Material (ACM) facade is designed and shaped using integrated computer CAD and CNC milling technologies. A new flower genus with three species was designed for this project, Tivoli flos laminae quinque ad septem. The three species were first randomly arranged on the facade by computer code, then manually adjusted for legibility, and finally divided and arranged into a panelized constructible system.

4016 Tivoli at night

4016 Tivoli by day

Detail of computer-cut facade

Entry

Living Room with patio

Stair with yellow-filtered light through facade

Large wood third-floor roof deck

Aerial view of house with roof deck

Views through the facade

Views through the facade

Kitchen and dining area

Glass-tile and porcelain bathroom

Roof deck pergola

Artwork by the architect

Artwork and curated items by the architect

Ivy Bertoia chair by the architect

Custom light fixture by the architect

Mural art

Assemblage art by the architect

Assemblage art by the architect

Overview

Location
  • Los Angeles, California
    • Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 4
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2017
    • Square Feet
  • 2700
    • Smart Home Tech
  • Nest

    • Press