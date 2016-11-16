Located in the Liberty-Hill Historic District, this complete modern renovation of a 1885 two unit Victorian interplays with the new light filled addition. The rear façade is continually changing with the moving shadows of light throughout the day while the updated deck and landscaping create a sanctuary from the busy neighborhood.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Interior Design
- Sara Story Design
Builder
- Saturn Construction
Photographer
- Pamela Palma
Overview
Location
Structure
House (Multi Residence)