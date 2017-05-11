Join Zillow for a tour of the illustrious couple's former 1960s pad that's asking $ 2.495 million.

The Southern California home that formerly belonged to the famous singer-and-model duo is on the market—but not for long (if we had to guess).

In 2014, after seven years of ownership, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen unloaded the property for just over asking, within weeks of putting it on the market.

Three years later, the current owner is asking $ 2.495 million for the celebrity pad— which is nearly half a million more than they paid.

That price tag nets you a 2,200-square-foot, three-bed, three-bath home and a state-of-the-art recording studio. Plus, the gem was completely renovated by Legend and Teigen with the help of designer Don Stewart of Desiderata Design.

While John got a studio designed acoustically for low sound out of the renovation, we imagine food-fanatic Chrissy had a hand in the sleek kitchen with custom basalt counters, teak cabinets, and Thermador appliances.

Hidden in a quiet cul-de-sac in the Hollywood Hills, this home makes it hard to believe you’re still in the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles. Inside the gated yard are tranquil Asian-inspired gardens, fountains, and greenery.

With such a beautifully cultivated yard, it’s easy to see why the entire home is designed to integrate indoor and outdoor spaces. Off the main living area, a sliding glass door leads directly to the backyard patio with a grill, several lounging areas, and a hot tub that's tucked away. Similarly, the master suite contains two glass doors—one in the bedroom and another in the master bath—which leads to an outdoor soaking tub.

It’s hard to imagine that this serene, luxury home will last much longer than it did the last time it was on the market.

Heather Boyd of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.

Written by Satinder Haer via Zillow