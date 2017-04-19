It’s a rare occasion when a home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright goes on the market. But it’s even rarer when it’s being offered for sale by the original homeowners who have lived there for almost 60 years.

Located on 3.77 acres in Minnesota’s Lake Forest neighborhood is a 2,647-square-foot, three-bedroom home that was designed by Wright in the late-1950s. When Paul and Helen Olfelt commissioned Wright to design a home for their family in 1957, he worked on the project until he passed away in 1959. After moving into the final result by 1960, they settled in, and ended up raising four children there over the years.

Now in their 90s, the Olfelts are asking $1,395,000 and have it listed for sale by BERG LARSEN GROUP of Coldwell Banker Burnet. Made up almost entirely of brick, glass, and stone, the home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac close to downtown Minneapolis and includes numerous custom furnishings, lights, and built-in storage elements that Wright designed specifically for the project. It also houses a partially-furnished basement, which the Olfelts requested in order to fit their large family.