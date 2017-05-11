210 Pacific Street
Located in Brooklyn’s fashionable Boerum Hill neighborhood, 210 Pacific Street–designed and developed by NAVA Companies–features fullfloor through and half floor apartments that offer inspired living by way of sustainable design.
The building employs Passive House technology and Solar Hot Water equipment to greatly reduce the energy requirements allowing it to meet the 2050 NYC energy goals for housing - decades ahead of schedule. A truly inspiring building featuring sustainable design.
210 Pacific Street incorporates the Passive House approach to sustainability where extensive insulation, individual energy recovery units and the Thermo Alu75 from Zola Windows all contribute to an extremely efficient living environment. The advanced solar hot water system ensures optimum energy independence while also creating a positive environmental impact.
Building amenities include enclosed parking with EV car charging capability, private terraces, roof top cabanas, fitness room and a common recreation space.
All residences have direct elevator access and sophisticated architectural detailing. High ceilings and expansive vistas on four exposures are the hallmark of these light filled and luxuriously appointed homes. Full floor units have over fifty feet of northern and southern exposures affording a spectacular living environment.
The building façade is uniquely designed and handcrafted in the USA. Over 13,000 custom brass tiles adorn the façade and this contemporary, yet conscientious aesthetic illustrates architectural sensibility that NAVA brings to all projects.
210 Pacific Street incorporates the Passive House approach to sustainability
Thermo Alu75 from Zola Windows delivers tremendous value in a triple pane, thermally broken aluminum system.
"We were very happy with the Zola windows we chose for our condo project at 210 Pacific St in Brooklyn. They are excellent quality and Zola’s staff have been great to work with throughout the entire process. We are currently using them again for another project in Manhattan,” says Stewart Osborne, a partner in NAVA Companies.
With R-11 glass standard and R-15 quad glass optional, Thermo Alu75 can be offered in extremely large sizes. It is available as a Tilt & Turn window as well as Lift & Slide, french and entry doors.
Thermo Alu75 Tilt & Turn window
The building façade, designed by NAVA and handcrafted in Utah, is comprised of over 13,000 pieces of custom brass three dimensional tiles. It provides a modern-day façade yet contextual to its turn of the century surroundings.
Sheet Metal Contractor: Fine Metal Roof Tech
For the past nine years, the Copper Development Association and Canadian Copper and Brass Development Association have been recognizing some of these exemplary projects with the North American Copper in Architecture Awards. Now in its 10th year, the program has returned and named 15 winners for 2017. 210 Pacific was one of the winners.
NAVA is a forward-thinking architecture and real estate development company, combining imaginative design with astute investing and development management. Our mission is to create innovative designs that are particular to their local conditions to enhance the value of the finished project.
Thermo Alu75 Lift & Slide door
Credits
- NAVA
- Stewart Osborne