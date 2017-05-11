Located in Brooklyn’s fashionable Boerum Hill neighborhood, 210 Pacific Street–designed and developed by NAVA Companies–features fullfloor through and half floor apartments that offer inspired living by way of sustainable design.

The building employs Passive House technology and Solar Hot Water equipment to greatly reduce the energy requirements allowing it to meet the 2050 NYC energy goals for housing - decades ahead of schedule. A truly inspiring building featuring sustainable design.

210 Pacific Street incorporates the Passive House approach to sustainability where extensive insulation, individual energy recovery units and the Thermo Alu75 from Zola Windows all contribute to an extremely efficient living environment. The advanced solar hot water system ensures optimum energy independence while also creating a positive environmental impact.

Building amenities include enclosed parking with EV car charging capability, private terraces, roof top cabanas, fitness room and a common recreation space.

All residences have direct elevator access and sophisticated architectural detailing. High ceilings and expansive vistas on four exposures are the hallmark of these light filled and luxuriously appointed homes. Full floor units have over fifty feet of northern and southern exposures affording a spectacular living environment.

The building façade is uniquely designed and handcrafted in the USA. Over 13,000 custom brass tiles adorn the façade and this contemporary, yet conscientious aesthetic illustrates architectural sensibility that NAVA brings to all projects.