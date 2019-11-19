All the Home’s a Stage Whether you’re selling a hillside Neutra or a modest carpeted condo, home staging has become the norm in today’s uber-competitive...

A Piece of Home Made of hardy Scottish materials and holding a Japanese heart, this Edinburgh house shows that two architects from disparate...

Home Schooled The house at 157 Congress Run in the Cincinnati suburb of Wyoming was a fine little place, a sturdy 1940s brick Cape with trim,...

A Home’s Past Mistakes Are Finally Corrected Plagued by remodeling pitfalls, two tenacious homeowners reinvent a soggy midcentury home outside Seattle as a modern masterpiece.

11 Smart Home Devices For an Efficient Home If you're looking to make your home work more efficiently and reduce energy costs, the smart home market has a lot to offer.

The Long Way Home Romanced by Marfa's charms, a couple find prefab an apt solution for building in the remote desert.

Take Me Home A “tree house” of clean lines, ample glass, and thoughtful ingenuity lets a Washington, DC–area family and a stream of weekend...

Before & After: A Gut Reno Restores Gatsby Glamour to This Art Deco Brooklyn Loft FIG Interior Design and JAM Architecture team up to fill a lackluster unit with sweeping curves and luxe finishes that honor the...

Goodbye, Smart Home? Is 2021 the year we give up on gadgetry and embrace a more elegant home intelligence?

Modern Homes in Brazil Brazil is a breath-taking country that has a perfect mix of nature and modern architecture.

This Home’s Unique Shape Is Designed to Capture Sunlight The structure maximizes changing daylight conditions with a window-filled, L-shaped floor plan that flows onto a lush landscape.

Top 5 Homes of the Week With Handy Home Offices Working remotely? Take some inspiration from these homes from the Dwell community that caught our editor’s eye this week.

Top 5 Homes of the Week With Enviable Home Offices Any one of these modern home offices and workplaces is perfect for studying, reading, and getting work done.

26 Shipping Containers Stack Together in This London Apart-Hotel In Waterloo, London architecture firm Doone Silver Kerr repurposes shipping containers into 20 micro-apartments with a downstairs...

Top 5 Homes of the Week With Enviable Home Offices Who knows how much work we’d get done in these gorgeous home offices and studies—we’re hoping a lot.

This Home’s High Ceilings Are Responsible for Some Impressive Views An architect with a taste for unconventional living spaces creates a small house at lofty heights with a starring view.

Now There’s Proof That Tiny Homes Are Better Homes New research shows that downsizing to a tiny home can cut your ecological footprint by 45%.

This Catalan Home’s Stone Facade Hides a Secret Oasis Amid the rolling green hills, ancient architecture, and winding, narrow streets of Catalonia sits a light-filled sanctuary with a...

10 Kit Home Companies to Watch In the past, talk of a kit-built house would sometimes conjure images of a tumble-down, rustic timber cabin.

Blink and You Might Miss the Subtle Beauty of Alessia Mosci’s Upcycled London Flat The creative director and co-owner of MWAI repurposed as many materials as she could to turn an old apartment building into her...

10 Tiny Happy Hawaiian Huts It's often said that small is beautiful, and some believe that all you really need in order to be happy, is a hut and a heart.

Amazing Cantilevered Home in the Mountains Architecture firm _naturehumaine designs a dream hideaway in eastern Quebec.

Idyllic Home Designed for an Artist In the remote San Juan Islands, an artist and an architect collaborate on a modern residence dedicated to creative pursuits.

Modern Weekend Ski Home A modernist cabin in British Columbian ski country is the perfect retreat for a family of outdoor adventurers.

A Bangkok Home’s Soaring Interiors Are Set Off by a Series of Atriums The family residence by Thai firm Looklen Architects features four different courtyards with trees that stretch beyond its...

Lights Will Guide You Home A harsh climate and a hillside site inform a Nova Scotia getaway’s regional accent.

The Barcelona Home Like No Other Layer by layer, a crumbling 18th-century flat in the middle of Barcelona finds new life at the hands of architect Benedetta...

10 Ways to Bring a Little “Hygge” Into Your Home Hygge (pronounced “hoo-gah”) is a Danish cultural concept which has recently taken the world by storm.

A Modern Concrete Home in Peru Behind a traditional colonial in Lima, an angular house attuned to its site takes shape.

A Mini-Home With Mega-Views At just 430 square feet, an artist's retreat takes advantage of the surrounding scenery to define interior spaces without...

10 Dreamy Parisian Homes Paris, also known as "The City of Light", is a breathtaking city.

Green Sustainable Home in Montauk Decades after they met as teenagers on a Montauk beach, Manhattanites Victoria and Greg Pryor returned to Long Island to build a...

An Affordable Modern Home in Atlanta On a sloped creekside site in Atlanta, Georgia, architect Staffan Svenson elevates humble materials and basic geometries to craft...