What You Need to Know When Considering Working With a Landscape Designer
Thinking about working with a landscape professional on your home garden? Here are some basic tips you need to know to get started.
Designers, Architects, Contractors—What’s the Difference?
- Landscape architects have passed state licensing exams and are certified to draw construction plans for your project.
- Landscape designers tend to focus more on the horticultural side of the garden, working to develop the planting scheme.
- Landscape contractors are responsible for implementing the design through construction and installing the project.
Sometimes, these roles will overlap—some landscape designers take care of installation themselves, while landscape architects sometimes select plants.
