Building 101: How to Work With an Interior Designer
Skim This Guide

Building 101: How to Work With an Interior Designer

From defining the scope of work to knowing when to compromise, here's what you need to know about working with an interior designer.
Text by

Ensure the success of your renovation or new build with this guide to working with an interior designer.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In