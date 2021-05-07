Pros and Cons: 7 Kitchen and Bath Countertop Materials
We break down the benefits and costs of laminate, wood, concrete, stainless steel, engineered quartz, granite, and marble.
Text by
Choosing a kitchen or bathroom countertop can be nerve-wracking, and we understand why—they can be one of the most expensive aspects of a renovation, with the added responsibility of impacting the aesthetics of a space. Of course, picking the "right" countertop shouldn’t be a decision based exclusively on looks; factors like durability, price, ease of maintenance, and availability should be considered as well. Read on as we work our way through the pros and cons of seven of the most common countertop materials.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In