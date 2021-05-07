Pros and Cons: 7 Kitchen and Bath Countertop Materials

Choosing a kitchen or bathroom countertop can be nerve-wracking, and we understand why—they can be one of the most expensive aspects of a renovation, with the added responsibility of impacting the aesthetics of a space. Of course, picking the "right" countertop shouldn’t be a decision based exclusively on looks; factors like durability, price, ease of maintenance, and availability should be considered as well. Read on as we work our way through the pros and cons of seven of the most common countertop materials.