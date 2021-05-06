10 Essential Tips for Creating a Hardworking Home Office
Whether your home office consists of a designated room or a tight corner in your kitchen, there are certain key strategies for making the most of it.
Text by
Take a look at these 10 effective tips for creating a home office space that will allow you to feel at home and comfortable—but also just as productive as you would at the company hub.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In