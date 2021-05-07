10 Design Tips for Kitchens, According to Expert Renovators
From design concept to installation, these 10 tips will guide you through your next kitchen remodel.
Text by
When it comes to the heart of the home, there’s no question Australia–based Blue Tea Kitchens holds the key to creating your ideal space. Awarded Kitchen Designer of the Year in 2017, the team of design and renovation specialists guides clients through every step of their revamp, ensuring happiness, satisfaction, and endless inspiration. Below, they share their top 10 useful tips that can assist with any kitchen remodel.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In