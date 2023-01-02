"I often choose finishes that allow the natural texture to show through, and finishes that emphasize the cathedrals and burls of the graining,
"These tiles have a handmade quality with texture and variation that reminded me of studio pottery, a favorite thing of mine to source and collect,
Smith worried about the galley kitchen. "I couldn't stop thinking, 'ugh, is this ok?' You only have one entrance and one exit, so once you're in there, you're trapped.
A large picture window with built-in seating and storage underneath in the master bedroom frames the view of the luscious wild garden.
The powder room plays with the same textures and materials found in the primary suite (plaster-coated walls, ribbed wood, marble), but the darker tones elevate the look.
The designers specified an integrated sink and vanity out honed Calacatta Monet marble, set against a wall of dimensional Cyclone tile from Fireclay, with an Aalto A330S Golden Bell Savoy Pendant for contrast. The walls are Roman Clay ‘Nitty Gritty’ from Portola Paints.
You can truly sleep amongst the trees in this cozy cabin, enjoying all that nature has to offer.
The master bedroom boasts spectacular south-facing views of the valley.
A Casper mattress sits opposite a Klein Agency oak chair in the master suite. A West Elm lamp illuminates the reading nook at night.