Yummy Yellow
Clayco + Forum Studio It's a bit symbolic that an architectural and design partnership in Chicago would commission a new office inside the Jewelers Building, a landmark and the last of the early Adler & Sullivan structures left standing in the city's Loop business district. Exuding optimism and ease, the new, brightly colored space is arranged around a reclaimed timber treehouse.
Austin couple Anne Suttles and Sam Shah built a house to last their lifetime—and longer. Mixing new efficient systems with old upcycled materials in their home, they keep it weird while keeping it green. Here, Anne waters the bamboo muhly, palo verde, strawberry tree, and magic carpet thyme thriving in their yard. Photo by: Brent Humphreys
The courtyard was one of the few spaces that Mitch specified, having seen one in another of Steely’s projects. Otherwise, “I just talked about lifestyle, and Craig took that and built something based on it,” Mitch says. He plans to host get-togethers in the courtyard after the pandemic, but for now he primarily uses it for solo dance parties.
"A series of open-web trusses are combined with dimensional wood framing to form broad overhangs and space for insulation. Plywood is attached to the trusses and becomes a finished ceiling, and an aluminum window system is attached to laminated wood columns to create a wall of glass oriented toward the views.
19 more saves