Anna Belyaev

Yummy Yellow

Bright closet doors provide storage space and a healthy dose of color from various vantage points.
Clayco + Forum Studio It's a bit symbolic that an architectural and design partnership in Chicago would commission a new office inside the Jewelers Building, a landmark and the last of the early Adler & Sullivan structures left standing in the city's Loop business district. Exuding optimism and ease, the new, brightly colored space is arranged around a reclaimed timber treehouse.
An H-shaped 1960s Eichler home has bright, lime-green double doors that open out onto the signature Eichler features: floor-to-ceiling glass, patios, gardens, concrete slab floors, tongue-and-groove ceilings, and post-and-beam interiors.
New timber stars leading to first floor
The bathroom stucco ceiling has a surface that’s much more pleasing and varied than the standard dropped bathroom ceilings seen in most Stockholm homes.
A cheerful yellow bathroom.
Colored wall cabinets and a kitchen island structure the open-plan cooking area. White-painted bricks and a large skylight keep the space bright.
The existing concrete pillars have been left intact and provide an interesting contrast of texture to the renovation's new smooth, glossy surfaces.
This sunny yellow kitchen successfully mixes vintage charm with mid-century furniture.
Austin couple Anne Suttles and Sam Shah built a house to last their lifetime—and longer. Mixing new efficient systems with old upcycled materials in their home, they keep it weird while keeping it green. Here, Anne waters the bamboo muhly, palo verde, strawberry tree, and magic carpet thyme thriving in their yard. Photo by: Brent Humphreys
Yellow vinyl floor tile defines the new living room and keeps the interior from veering too industrial. “You need to offset the brick with something simple,” says Tom. “Otherwise, you get too many textures.” The lights and coffee table were found at local vintage stores.
The courtyard was one of the few spaces that Mitch specified, having seen one in another of Steely’s projects. Otherwise, “I just talked about lifestyle, and Craig took that and built something based on it,” Mitch says. He plans to host get-togethers in the courtyard after the pandemic, but for now he primarily uses it for solo dance parties.
To the right, and parallel to the view, are the living spaces and bedrooms edged by a walkway leading to a private deck that extends into the landscape.
The cabin has charcoal-colored metal siding and a punchy yellow-green front door for contrast.
