Collection by Kelsey Keith
Youngest Guns 2012
We jostled our way into the hallowed halls of academia to spotlight four shining examples of student-made work.
Each year, Dwell invites students across the world to submit their graphic, industrial, interactive, and architectural best so we can highlight the youngest and most promising designing minds at work today. Here are our favorites for 2012, outstanding for their wide-ranging processes that extend from functional and easily mass-manufactured to sculptural and custom-made.