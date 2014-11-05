You Won't Believe This Historic Penthouse Transformation in Rome

SCAPE employed computer-aided modeling and custom millwork to reinvigorate an apartment in an Art Deco building in Rome, Italy.

For the renovation of a top-floor apartment on Via Mecenate in Rome, the architects at SCAPE took a transformative approach, stripping the space of its Art Deco details and inserting custom millwork and a minimalist wood stairwell volume. The most striking addition is a faceted enamel cathedral ceiling designed using building information modeling (BIM) technology. Materials throughout the 2,368-square-foot space are recognizable to any Italian architecture buff: travertine, elm wood, and brick and plaster for the exterior, which remains untouched.