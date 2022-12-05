SubscribeSign In
Yeronga House

The passively designed house doesn’t have any heating or cooling mechanical elements; the slab floor collects heat that radiates through the space. Windows are oriented for maximum winter sun, with external eves blocking the heat come summertime.
