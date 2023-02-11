SubscribeSign In
Double glass doors open to one of the patios on the roof.
“We restored the fact that it was a courtyard open to the air,” says Slocum. “So when you walk out into the courtyard, if you look up, you're seeing sky.” Textured matte porcelain outdoor pavers from Tilebar surround a tree growing at the center.
The covered patio creates an indoor/outdoor flow conducive to the PNW climate. The table is surrounded by Blu-Dot chairs and the hanging light is from Urban Electric.
Stairs lead from the street to the decked entry garden, where Roberta grows herbs she cooks with. The glass door leads into the kitchen. A Koko dining table and Gigi dining chairs are from Janus et Cie.
The company recently completed a larger-scale property in Topanga Canyon in Los Angeles.
The courtyard and open-air kitchen are the home’s hub, where Ernesto’s guests can convene for meals he prepares using local ingredients. “There is an incredible amount of produce in the area. It’s the simple things,” he says. Ellen designed the table and benches, which are surrounded by plantings added to the property.
Near Mexico’s Pacific Coast, chef Ernesto Kut Gomez transformed a property with two dilapidated buildings into a food-focused retreat. Its pièce de résistance is a tower with guest suites and views of the area. Ernesto’s partner, Ellen Odegaard, collaborated on much of the property’s furniture, including the pool lounges.
"It was really a breezy project,
David Noordhoff designed the house with large overhangs, calibrated to help reduce summertime sun while welcoming passive solar heating in wintertime.
The landscaping was careful to not take away from the scenery.
A set of French doors serves as the entryway to the home, which opens onto a flagstone patio where the family entertains.
“Our drive to have a landscaped garden was for the kids to be able to have a space where they could adventure around the place,” says Natalie. “And part of what we enjoy is being able to sit and admire something that’s so beautiful.” They chose hardy Australian native plants to make the garden easy to maintain with minimal water.
A Zen pebble garden on staircase landing, lit by a skylight above and circular apertures in the facade.
What used to be the driveway is now a private side patio where the family regularly eats dinner. Ikea chairs join a table the couple made themselves.
The center of the Dojo pops up like a lantern and gives off light at night for the trail system.
The main deck of the Sento is level with the ledge, resulting in an eye level view of the ocean. The elevated site also offers privacy to those soaking, as they are not immediately visible from either trail. “There’s time to cover up as you hear someone approaching,” Shaw says.
The main deck of the Sento is level with the ledge, resulting in an eye level view of the ocean. The elevated site also offers privacy to those soaking, as they are not immediately visible from either trail. “There’s time to cover up as you hear someone approaching,” Shaw says.

