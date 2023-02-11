Yards/Patios/ Courtyards
The courtyard and open-air kitchen are the home’s hub, where Ernesto’s guests can convene for meals he prepares using local ingredients. “There is an incredible amount of produce in the area. It’s the simple things,” he says. Ellen designed the table and benches, which are surrounded by plantings added to the property.
Near Mexico’s Pacific Coast, chef Ernesto Kut Gomez transformed a property with two dilapidated buildings into a food-focused retreat. Its pièce de résistance is a tower with guest suites and views of the area. Ernesto’s partner, Ellen Odegaard, collaborated on much of the property’s furniture, including the pool lounges.
“Our drive to have a landscaped garden was for the kids to be able to have a space where they could adventure around the place,” says Natalie. “And part of what we enjoy is being able to sit and admire something that’s so beautiful.” They chose hardy Australian native plants to make the garden easy to maintain with minimal water.
53 more saves