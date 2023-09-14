Nestron offers clients the choice of a preferred style for the prefabricated interiors: minimalist, Scandinavian, futuristic, ranch/country, or contemporary. The units can even come empty if someone wants to outfit the prefabs themselves.
Glass walls surround a courtyard, sunken so as to provide respite from the wind. Landscape elements encourage interplay with the outdoors.
Carstensen landscaped the backyard and added a simple fire pit circle with chairs. He updated the deck, replacing the vertical posts with screens to create a more open feeling.
The fire pit area displays a 48-inch concrete fire bowl, woven chairs, and upcycled tree stumps for kid-friendly-seating.