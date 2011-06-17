Yakitate, or "freshly-baked" in Japanese, is an accurate description of the piping hot talent curated by the online design magazine designboom for this year's Dwell on Design. Eight Japanese designers have been hand-selected by designboom for their unique blend of innovation and tradition, as well as their aesthetic connections to the modern design of California. The designers themselves will even be on-site and in-person, showcasing their craft in live demos. Visit the Yakitate schedule as part of the Exhibition at Dwell on Design, which you can see with an Exhibition Plus ticket. Register at dwellondesign.com. Check out fresh work from all eight designers here—still warm from the oven.