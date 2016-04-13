Xiao-Yen's House - San Francisco, California

The extensive remodel of the house began by tearing away the substandard remodeling that had taken place over the past 100 years and replacing it with spaces more appropriate to the client's program. These included a more open plan for work and living, a sod roof, and a glass penthouse with the roof supported by a steel exoskeleton. The steel exoskeleton is part of a seismic upgrade that doesn't tear the existing building apart. It also supports decks on 2 floors and a pack a bi-facial solar panels.