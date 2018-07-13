28 Midcentury Modern Sofas That Your Guests Will Covet

As the centerpiece of the living room, the sofa presents a ripe design opportunity—and design challenge. After all, the ideal sofa is as attractive as it is accommodating, and durable as it is delightful. To turn your living room into the ultimate lounge, we suggest these midcentury modern picks that sport clean lines, classic hues, and organic shapes that draw from nature. Whether you need a piece that ties your space together or that serves as a jumping-off point, these chic couches are sure to start a conversation.