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Collection by Eric Carle

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The gable form of the cabin was inspired by vernacular utilitarian structures, as was the patterning of the facade with the horizontal datums. "The overlapping layers help pull water off the facade,
The gable form of the cabin was inspired by vernacular utilitarian structures, as was the patterning of the facade with the horizontal datums. "The overlapping layers help pull water off the facade,
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The Pine wood-clad cabin sits atop an elevated platform left behind by a previous builder in a failed first construction attempt, and overlooks the Cautín River. "</span>
The Pine wood-clad cabin sits atop an elevated platform left behind by a previous builder in a failed first construction attempt, and overlooks the Cautín River. "
Floor plan of Heritage House by Ment Architecture
Floor plan of Heritage House by Ment Architecture