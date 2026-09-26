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Collection by Eric Carle

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“The second-floor framing is slightly pulled away from the stairs so that a sliver of sunlight can wash the stairway wall and some of the main floor below,” the architect says.
“The second-floor framing is slightly pulled away from the stairs so that a sliver of sunlight can wash the stairway wall and some of the main floor below,” the architect says.
As part of the built-in cabinetry beneath the stairs, Wilson included a pull-out bed that can be used by overnight guests.
As part of the built-in cabinetry beneath the stairs, Wilson included a pull-out bed that can be used by overnight guests.
Built-in cabinetry beneath the staircase provides extra storage space for the 1,024-square-foot home.
Built-in cabinetry beneath the staircase provides extra storage space for the 1,024-square-foot home.
Glass walls and sliding doors connect the first level to the lush yard and garden.
Glass walls and sliding doors connect the first level to the lush yard and garden.
The open-plan living area features rift-cut white oak flooring.
The open-plan living area features rift-cut white oak flooring.