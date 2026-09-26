🏠
Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for
Open House
!
🏠
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Find a Pro
Subscribe
Sign In
e
Collection by
Eric Carle
X
View
6
Photos
“The second-floor framing is slightly pulled away from the stairs so that a sliver of sunlight can wash the stairway wall and some of the main floor below,” the architect says.
As part of the built-in cabinetry beneath the stairs, Wilson included a pull-out bed that can be used by overnight guests.
Built-in cabinetry beneath the staircase provides extra storage space for the 1,024-square-foot home.
Glass walls and sliding doors connect the first level to the lush yard and garden.
The open-plan living area features rift-cut white oak flooring.
Share