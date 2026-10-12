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Collection by Eric Carle

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After dark, the lights of Los Angeles can be seen below.
After dark, the lights of Los Angeles can be seen below.
A skylight brings daylight into the galley kitchen, which has been upgraded with Gaggenau, Wolf, and Sub-Zero appliances.
A skylight brings daylight into the galley kitchen, which has been upgraded with Gaggenau, Wolf, and Sub-Zero appliances.
Built in 1953, this fully furnished and restored Crestwood Hills home rises above its sloping site, with walls of glass framing views of Los Angeles and the Pacific.
Built in 1953, this fully furnished and restored Crestwood Hills home rises above its sloping site, with walls of glass framing views of Los Angeles and the Pacific.
The house is supported by piers, allowing it to minimize its impact on the site's terrain.
The house is supported by piers, allowing it to minimize its impact on the site's terrain.
The home overlooks the Asturian landscape.
The home overlooks the Asturian landscape.
The architects also design using traditional construction methods.
The architects also design using traditional construction methods.
"A small volume at the rear is clad in contrasting 'flat sheet,' a cheap building material found in many traditional holiday homes," explains the firm.
"A small volume at the rear is clad in contrasting 'flat sheet,' a cheap building material found in many traditional holiday homes," explains the firm.
Perched quietly on the dunes of New Zealand’s Coromandel Peninsula, Hut on Sleds serves as a small, sustainable beach retreat for a family of five.
Perched quietly on the dunes of New Zealand’s Coromandel Peninsula, Hut on Sleds serves as a small, sustainable beach retreat for a family of five.