SubscribeSign In
e
Collection by Elizabeth Garrison

wow houses

View 4 Photos
Sizeable glass doors provide access from the rear yard and deck to the kitchen (at right) and ofuro (at left).
Sizeable glass doors provide access from the rear yard and deck to the kitchen (at right) and ofuro (at left).
Covered terraces take advantage of the temperate Northern California climate and respect the local vernacular. A rear sleeping porch is the perfect place to enjoy warm summer and fall nights.
Covered terraces take advantage of the temperate Northern California climate and respect the local vernacular. A rear sleeping porch is the perfect place to enjoy warm summer and fall nights.