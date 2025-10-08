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Collection by
Joe Paonessa
WOW
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29
Photos
Anderson incorporated windows into nearly every major space in the house, including the sauna, to maintain a constant connection to the water.
The kitchen was enlarged to meet the family's love of cooking.
The new six-person sauna, completed in 2025, looks out toward the surrounding mountains and sky—a useful amenity during Lofoten’s darker winter months.
The exterior of the home is clad in Norway spruce. All of the windows are from Velfac, with the sliders from Schuco.
Plants grow all around—and on the roof of—the multilevel Buenos Aires home an architect and a textile company cofounder built on a 26-foot-wide lot.
In Goseong, Architect Wook Choi and artist Jinnie Seo build a different kind of beach house with geometric volumes tied together by terraces.
Muffler Men owned by Ohio collector Dave Niederst being refurbished in Mark Cline’s studio.
The couple had to renovate the pool, redoing the plumbing and replastering it black, before they could finish the Ipe deck. "We are in there every day, so it really has been worth the investment,
Set below Highway 101 and the Amtrak train line, the cedar-shingled duplex perches on piers anchored to the seawall.
Tom says he left the concrete vaults deliberately rough and unfinished to create “a contemporary experience of space and light that feels rooted in the past.”
The home is built into its grassy-dune landscape (icluding a day-lit lower level) yet still appears to float over its terrain.
Perched high above Oakland, this expanded midcentury soaks up jaw-dropping views—even from the bathroom.
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