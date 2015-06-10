Would You Buy These Bold Art Rugs for Your Living Room?

There's a long history of artists creating tapestries, textiles, and rugs. But what happens when contemporary artists put their twists on the medium?

Since 1999, Sweden's Henzel Studio has created luxe rugs in fine silk and New Zealand wool by combining traditional Nepalese weaving techniques with technological breakthroughs. Now, the GoodWeave-certified company is reviving the concept of the art rug—a medium utilized by the likes of Louise Bourgeois, Henri Matisse, and Pablo Picasso—with a series of new, freeform creations based on the work of leading contemporary artists. The rugs are on display through August 18 in the exhibition Henzel Studio: Collaborations / Heritage at the Austere showroom in Downtown Los Angeles. From the artfully unexpected to the totally out-there, check out some of our favorites here.