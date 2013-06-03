Wooden Geometric Mobiles by Haley Ann Robinson

Portland-based maker Haley Ann Robinson is perfecting one of 21st century design’s most significant components: The side hustle.

The graphic designer-by-day’s already gained Internet traction and the attention of Seattle’s design mecca Totokaelo Art—Object with her hand-painted wooden “rocks”. Now Robinson’s turning her gaze—and free time—to a line of geometric mobiles she calls Geobils. The jewelry-like wall hangings adeptly meld the worlds of mid-century wall art with tactile, organic materials—and body jewelry (in a good way). The five-piece collection, a mixture of brass tubing, jewelry chains, and wooden and ceramic beads, is at once clean and contemporary, warm and nostalgic. Plus, it’s a fantastic decorating alternative to the typical vintage wall art options.