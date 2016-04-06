Wood Working

i thought perhaps the very on-trend plywood might have been dying out, but now all of a sudden i see it making a strong comeback — maybe it was just napping or in hibernation. because it’s all over my pinterest feed again — paired with pretty pastels it’s got a very scandinavian vibe, and it almost looks blush in certain finishes so maybe that’s why it’s hot again (because blush is very hot at the moment!). both plywood and pegboard are looking good — they’re so functional, but look quite modern and fun. here’s some wood looks that really work.