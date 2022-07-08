Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
g
Collection by
Greg Miller
Wood Paneling
View
4
Photos
Custom white oak storage with slatted fronts lines the wall of the family room, blending in with the other finishes. The lower ceiling—nine feet high—fosters a cozy room to curl up and watch TV.
Vertical elements like the tall cabinets at either end of the kitchen, emphasized with vertical wood detailing, help frame the kitchen within the otherwise large, open space.
Custom white oak cabinetry conceals the pantry and a bar. The seating nook is a favorite family spot, as the kids can hang out there and draw while the parents are cooking dinner.
Share