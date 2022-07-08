SubscribeSign In
g
Collection by Greg Miller

Wood Paneling

View 4 Photos
Custom white oak storage with slatted fronts lines the wall of the family room, blending in with the other finishes. The lower ceiling—nine feet high—fosters a cozy room to curl up and watch TV.
Custom white oak storage with slatted fronts lines the wall of the family room, blending in with the other finishes. The lower ceiling—nine feet high—fosters a cozy room to curl up and watch TV.
Vertical elements like the tall cabinets at either end of the kitchen, emphasized with vertical wood detailing, help frame the kitchen within the otherwise large, open space.
Vertical elements like the tall cabinets at either end of the kitchen, emphasized with vertical wood detailing, help frame the kitchen within the otherwise large, open space.
Custom white oak cabinetry conceals the pantry and a bar. The seating nook is a favorite family spot, as the kids can hang out there and draw while the parents are cooking dinner.
Custom white oak cabinetry conceals the pantry and a bar. The seating nook is a favorite family spot, as the kids can hang out there and draw while the parents are cooking dinner.