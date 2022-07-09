The renovation made only minor changes to the kitchen's original footprint changes were minimal. However, the entire ceiling was vaulted and skylights were added for additional natural light. "This was a reaction to the neighbors building an ADU right up to their property line,
Now, there are sightlines from the entry to the backyard. The dining table, surrounded by Wegner Wishbone chairs, is by Campagna, a Portland-based design studio.
Exposed oak framing and oak floors lend the interior a warm, cozy feel.
Large format, 12-inch white oak floors help highlight and dramatize the scale of the apartment. “At the width we selected, you see such a beautiful grain expression,” says architect Max Worrell.