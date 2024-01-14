Wood Burning Stove
The clients enjoy boating and kayaking and often utilize the site’s direct water access. “There’s a boathouse at the bottom of the site, so we’ve tried to clean the view up,” says architect Fraser Mudge of the framing. “We also controlled the height of it a little bit to frame the beauty of the water and the National Park, rather than the sky.”
In the living room, there is an iron fireplace by Danish manufacturer Aduro. A futon can be converted into a double bed for additional guests. Two sliding glass doors open onto the terrace. “It is a really peaceful and quite interesting atmosphere,” Laugsch says. “We have a fireplace in the boat to curl up on the couch with a glass wine after a day of sightseeing.”
2 more saves