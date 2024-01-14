Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Collection by Mark Fischer

Wood Burning Stove

Inside, the flooring is radiant concrete, and the home is further warmed with a clean-burning Flores 8 stove by Buntfires. In fact, the entire house is conditioned without the use of fossil fuels.
Light-wood flooring and furnishings warm up the black-and-white interior.
In the living room, a RAIS Q-Tee 2 stove and CB2 rocker warm the space.
The clients enjoy boating and kayaking and often utilize the site’s direct water access. “There’s a boathouse at the bottom of the site, so we’ve tried to clean the view up,” says architect Fraser Mudge of the framing. “We also controlled the height of it a little bit to frame the beauty of the water and the National Park, rather than the sky.”
A wood-burning stove adds a cozy element.
A Rais wood-burning fireplace heats the central space and the architectural element surrounding it was designed and installed by Charlie Lazor. The sleek, minimalist kitchen is outfitted with zinc countertops and the counter stools are by Blu Dot.
In the living room, there is an iron fireplace by Danish manufacturer Aduro. A futon can be converted into a double bed for additional guests. Two sliding glass doors open onto the terrace. “It is a really peaceful and quite interesting atmosphere,” Laugsch says. “We have a fireplace in the boat to curl up on the couch with a glass wine after a day of sightseeing.”
Large south-facing windows by Loewen and a high-efficiency Rais X wood-burning stove help to reduce energy demands.
Inspired by Russian and Finnish designs, the fireplace harvests hot air by sending it into the basement and radiating it into the room. - Tehachapi Mountains, California Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Velux skylights open the extension further. A wood stove by Max Blanks warms the area between the living room and kitchen when the sun is hidden.
For the snowy season, a Rais stove provides extra warmth.
The living room is anchored by a wood-burning stove. The sofas in this room are by Ligne Roset.
The open-space interior is divided by furniture and clusters of columns. Here, the kitchen flows into the dining and living room areas, heated by a wood-burning fireplace.
Wood burning stove on concrete plinth in living room
A floating fireplace by FireOrb takes center stage in the living area.
Rustic, Scandinavian-style The Hut, in Ohio, is a true family affair; the sustainable cabin, covered in cedar shingles, was built by architect Greg Dutton and his brother and father. Inside, views are amplified through a 25-foot wall of floor-to-ceiling windows.
