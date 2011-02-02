Back in 2009 we ran a conversation with Masamichi Katayama about the incredible Japanese retail design outfit Wonderwall. We only showed a handful of photos to go with it, but now with the publication late last year of the book Wonderwall Archives 01 from Parco, those hungry for a trove of eyecandy can finally get their fill. Wonderwall's brand of design has all the clean sheen you'd want in a slick shop, but their idiosyncratic, often highly expressionistic flourishes reveal them as pop culture jokesters unwilling to give themselves over completely to white space and textured concrete. Have a look at the slideshow that follows for a glimpse of Wonderwall's work.