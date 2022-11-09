Master Bathroom with tall ceiling and floor to ceiling jalousie windows
Mary is especially fond of the outdoor shower, which she uses year-round.
The bathroom of Champa is tiled and opens to an outdoor shower.
Off-the-shelf tongue-and-groove pine siding was used for the walls and ceiling. Vaulted spaces make the small footprints feel larger.
The bathroom is finished in simple stucco with bent copper plumbing fixtures and oversized terrazzo tile. Niches in the wall accommodate bathing supplies and provide a convenient foothold for leg-shaving.
Blair designed this mirror, which reflects the shape of the Perch, after Gio Ponti's "Shield" mirrors, which frame the viewer in a flattering way.