With a Bright Plywood Extension, This May Be the Least Stuffy Victorian Ever

Prism-like wood and glass panels replace a musty conservatory in Dublin.

In Victorian homes, conservatories were originally meant to be sources of light and connection with the outdoors. But what if they didn’t bring in enough light? In Dublin, Ireland, NOJI Architects designed an extension that replaced a Victorian home’s gloomy, old conservatory. Built out of plywood beams arranged in a diagonal grid form and filled with bespoke fittings by OIKOS Furniture, the extension houses an open-plan kitchen and dining area that is bathed in light. The plywood structure, which was partially prefabricated, minimized cost as well as the environmental impact of on-site installation.