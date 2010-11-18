"To window-shop," we learned in our November 2010 issue's Introduction to Retail Design, dates back to 1922—but it wasn't until the 1930s that shops spiced up their storefronts to stop casual passers-by. Salvador Dalí and Raymond Loewy were among the early window decorators, and today its become an annual event to see what the stores along Fifth Avenue will display. (In our own San Francisco, it means going to see the kittens and puppies sleeping in the Macy's windows that are up for adoption.) A new book by Assouline celebrates the windows of Bergdorf Goodman. Here, we take a peek at the photographs by Ricky Zehavi and John Cordes featured in Windows at Bergdorf Goodman.