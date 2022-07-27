Guido and his girlfriend, Stefania, relax on a Monopoli couch from Désirée in vibrant shades of green. “When Stefano chose the wall colors, I thought, well, at the worst we’ll have to repaint,” says Guido. “Now I wouldn’t change it.”
The slim, black frame on the Marvin windows in the bedroom are visually unobtrusive and keep the focus on the view.
"The kitchen is a showstopper with a European feel, featuring custom tile work, cabinetry, windows, and skylights—all of which offer a timeless style,
The living room is anchored by a large brick fireplace, original to the home. Black-framed, bi-fold glass doors open the space up to the lush backyard, an idyllic spot for entertaining.
The master bedroom is situated above the studio and features steeply sloping walls—meaning the bed is located in the middle of the room. A playful Kay Bojesen teak monkey sits on the sideboard.
Thomas’ favorite space—and what attracted him to the home in the first place—is the large studio that was used by Locher as an art studio and has been converted into a living room. “There’s a big, beautiful window and it is clearly one of the house's greatest features,” he explains.
Thomas Schlosser—founder of Klassik Copenhagen—updates the former home of painter Carl Locher with 20th-century furnishings and a sophisticated monochrome palette.
The dining table was custom built from walnut by furniture maker John Lightfoot Greiner.
The kitchen was completely remade with custom cabinetry and counters. "We weren't really sure what we wanted in the kitchen, so my dad had an idea to build us a kitchen out of cardboard with an island and everything. Aaron and I are visual people so we needed to see it at scale to decide,