A vintage MG parked out front during the photoshoot is a nod to Corey's father's old convertible, a car that had wood floors. The home's exposed framing is a textural reminder of that retro vehicle's design detail.
Electricity needs are more than met by an array of solar panels that produces 14,423 kWh/year. “It’s a beautiful little power plant,” says Jeff.
The garage is only 18 inches from one of the adjacent properties, which was allowed because the project is technically a renovation. Five-foot setbacks are typically required for ADUs.