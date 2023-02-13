SubscribeSign In
c
Collection by Connie Ode

Window Treatments

View 24 Photos
The main living area of the home is filled with Risom pieces Tom inherited from his father over his lifetime. The travertine coffee table with the geometric base was never produced. The lone non-Risom piece is the Swan chair by Arne Jacobsen.
The main living area of the home is filled with Risom pieces Tom inherited from his father over his lifetime. The travertine coffee table with the geometric base was never produced. The lone non-Risom piece is the Swan chair by Arne Jacobsen.
“I don’t paint landscapes when I’m here because I can’t compete with the natural beauty,” says Yael.
“I don’t paint landscapes when I’m here because I can’t compete with the natural beauty,” says Yael.
Yanki and Yael (pictured), both from Israel, have lived in idyllic locales before—notably a home in Usonia, the forested community planned by Frank Lloyd Wright and his followers—but none, in their estimation, compares to this one. In the kitchen, a Wall Lamp by Workstead hangs above the Terrazzo countertops by Kaza.
Yanki and Yael (pictured), both from Israel, have lived in idyllic locales before—notably a home in Usonia, the forested community planned by Frank Lloyd Wright and his followers—but none, in their estimation, compares to this one. In the kitchen, a Wall Lamp by Workstead hangs above the Terrazzo countertops by Kaza.
Because the home is a passive house, the wood stove is "totally extraneous
Because the home is a passive house, the wood stove is "totally extraneous
"Anthony and Sherry love to entertain, so they wanted something that felt a little more austere from the street and then became warm and cozy on the interio,” says architect Eric Hughes.
"Anthony and Sherry love to entertain, so they wanted something that felt a little more austere from the street and then became warm and cozy on the interio,” says architect Eric Hughes.
The couple chose partially open shelving in the kitchen. “We’re not minimalists, and we wanted to display different objects we’ve collected,” Vincent says. The cabinetry, conceived as freestanding pieces of furniture, turned out even better than they had imagined. The dining chairs are from Ikea and the appliances are by KitchenAid.
The couple chose partially open shelving in the kitchen. “We’re not minimalists, and we wanted to display different objects we’ve collected,” Vincent says. The cabinetry, conceived as freestanding pieces of furniture, turned out even better than they had imagined. The dining chairs are from Ikea and the appliances are by KitchenAid.
The flooring switches from warm, engineered white oak in the living room to concrete in the kitchen to make cleaning a breeze.
The flooring switches from warm, engineered white oak in the living room to concrete in the kitchen to make cleaning a breeze.
Reilly identified the Santa &amp; Cole Tekiò linear suspension light as a statement piece early in the design process; its metal frame is wrapped in Japanese washi paper. The Gaggenau induction cooktop integrated into the counter on the back wall is nearly invisible. The undercounter fridge drawer is entirely inconspicuous. “I made this as minimal as modern as I could because the last kitchen I designed was very traditional,” Reilly explains. The steel column was added for support after taking down a wall.
Reilly identified the Santa &amp; Cole Tekiò linear suspension light as a statement piece early in the design process; its metal frame is wrapped in Japanese washi paper. The Gaggenau induction cooktop integrated into the counter on the back wall is nearly invisible. The undercounter fridge drawer is entirely inconspicuous. “I made this as minimal as modern as I could because the last kitchen I designed was very traditional,” Reilly explains. The steel column was added for support after taking down a wall.
“For our personal space, both my husband and I wanted a main bedroom and bathroom that felt like a retreat or an elevated hotel room,” shares Abbie of their new second floor suite.
“For our personal space, both my husband and I wanted a main bedroom and bathroom that felt like a retreat or an elevated hotel room,” shares Abbie of their new second floor suite.
The tile backsplash matches the wall color, though it differs in texture, and the countertop is made from local granite. The light-colored wood screen set at the back of the darkly stained cabinetry mirrors the dark outside and light inside of the exterior facade.
The tile backsplash matches the wall color, though it differs in texture, and the countertop is made from local granite. The light-colored wood screen set at the back of the darkly stained cabinetry mirrors the dark outside and light inside of the exterior facade.
In the kitchen, bar stools by Atelier Arking line a marble-topped island.
In the kitchen, bar stools by Atelier Arking line a marble-topped island.
All of the home’s interior walls were finished in plaster.
All of the home’s interior walls were finished in plaster.
In the bathroom, a thin pane of glass separates the shower; an Aquaplane sink by Lacava hovers above a built-in vanity illuminated by a lean Adelphi light by Oxygen Lighting; and blue-green glass penny tiles by Terra Verre decorate the floor. The absence of a door, combined with windows on two sides, makes the bathroom feel like a continuation of the overall space.
In the bathroom, a thin pane of glass separates the shower; an Aquaplane sink by Lacava hovers above a built-in vanity illuminated by a lean Adelphi light by Oxygen Lighting; and blue-green glass penny tiles by Terra Verre decorate the floor. The absence of a door, combined with windows on two sides, makes the bathroom feel like a continuation of the overall space.
The frameless windows reflect Smith's clean aesthetic.
The frameless windows reflect Smith's clean aesthetic.
The compact, 54-square-foot kitchen is equipped with an induction cooktop (no gas used). The countertops are Create Stone's White Quartz made with 72-percent post-industrial waste.
The compact, 54-square-foot kitchen is equipped with an induction cooktop (no gas used). The countertops are Create Stone's White Quartz made with 72-percent post-industrial waste.
The southwest-facing corner with the wood stove and the forest views is the spot in the home Emilie loves best. “It’s the spot where we do everything,” she says.
The southwest-facing corner with the wood stove and the forest views is the spot in the home Emilie loves best. “It’s the spot where we do everything,” she says.

4 more saves