The sunken living room features a built-in sofa and loveseat.
In 2014, architect Barry downs was awarded the Order of Canada for his architectural work.
The new breakfast nook pairs a custom bench and table, both manufactured by Maneuverworks and surrounded by DWR Valencia chairs. Above are a Flos wall sconce and Schoolhouse Electric Luna pendant light
The relocated kitchen includes Villa Lagoon concrete floor tiles, Heath Ceramics island tiles, Schoolhouse Electric pendant lights and Design Within Reach Valencia stools.
Los Angeles firm Chet Architecture crafts a deeply personal hillside home packed with primary colors—including a custom mural that now holds an even deeper meaning.
The new kitchen's sink (with a California Faucet fixture) and Corian counter open through operable La Cantina windows onto the pool area and an outdoor extension of the counter. Just beyond, David and Laurie's son Asher takes a plunge.
The master bedroom is defined on the north side by a series of indoor louvers, which allow the couple to frame and manage their views.