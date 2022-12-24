SubscribeSign In
A tall, slender window in front of the sink creates a built in light well, allowing daylight to reflect further inward.
The Risoms used the semi-custom Space Theory for their kitchen design, and Tom and carpenter Chris Mascola installed the pre-assembled pieces in place. Space Theory was founded in 2019 by kitchen design company Henrybuilt.
The living room sofa is from Article and the coffee table is from Burke Decor. The rug is vintage, and the fur chair was found at Urban Outfitters.
Kitchen
New custom walnut cabinetry syncs with the rest of the built-ins throughout the home, to create a pleasing rhythm in the open plan. The backsplash is Heath Ceramics tile, and the counter is Pental Quartz. Open shelves at the rear overlook a cozy den, and allow sightlines out the new windows at the front of the home.
Floating shelves with integrated LED lighting provide open storage and illuminate the workspace below.
Mazza and Patten both used off-the-shelf Ikea cabinets in their kitchens. They customized them by raising them up a few inches and dropping a sink into a store-bought table, which serves as the countertop. The pair is thrilled with the results. Even the architects they hired to work at the deli from Grupo 7 were impressed: “They said, ‘These cabinets are insane. How do we get them?’” Mazza recalls.
Gray basalt was also used for the kitchen island and backsplash.
Kitchen
The preserved brick chimney was exposed and cleaned up in the remodel. A classic Smeg range and exhaust hood create a pleasing contrast with the contemporary Kerf cabinetry.
The architect selected light-colored pine for the kitchen cabinetry that ties to the pine flooring and creates a spacious feeling for the apartment.
Here, laminate kitchen cabinets are topped with Corian in Glacier White for a fresh and fun color-blocked look.
"Also consider performance when purchasing an older house, as these properties use a ton of energy,” says Schaer. “Many midcentury homes are minimally insulated and can be costly and challenging to remedy. For example, if you want to add insulation to a roof, you have to add it above the roof because there is no cavity for insulation."
A look at the kitchen, situated adjacent to the dining area.
The overall design balances high- and low-cost materials—as in IKEA kitchen cabinets alongside custom shelving and a Breville espresso machine.
