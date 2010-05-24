Earlier this month, the Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum unveiled its fourth exhibition in its National Design Triennial series: Why Design Now?. The exhibit features more than 125 projects--spanning design disciplines from architecture and product design to fashion, graphics, and new media--all with the intent to highlight solutions to contemporary human and environmental problems. The projects, which fall into eight themes (energy, mobility, community, materials, prosperity, health, communication, and simplicity), are on display in New York through January 9, 2011. View our slideshow for a peek at 45 of the works on display.