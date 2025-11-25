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Collection by Aby Kaupang Cooperman

Whole Homes

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Floor Plan of Lord House Renovation by Spatial Practice
Floor Plan of Lord House Renovation by Spatial Practice
“The new house has really liberated Matthew. My goal is that he will have access to everything by one means or another.” —Ed Slattery, resident
“The new house has really liberated Matthew. My goal is that he will have access to everything by one means or another.” —Ed Slattery, resident
Terreo Studio aimed to make this seven-unit apartment complex look “unrecognizable, so it stays a mystery from the outside.” From the white stone facades, through the interior marble and complimentary soft palette of the furnishings, to the open floor plan that meanders between courtyards, the architects took cues from Grecian architecture: Natural materials are used in abundance to create a structure that embraces the environment.
Terreo Studio aimed to make this seven-unit apartment complex look “unrecognizable, so it stays a mystery from the outside.” From the white stone facades, through the interior marble and complimentary soft palette of the furnishings, to the open floor plan that meanders between courtyards, the architects took cues from Grecian architecture: Natural materials are used in abundance to create a structure that embraces the environment.
Floor plan of Slattery Residence by Alter Urban Design Collaborative
Floor plan of Slattery Residence by Alter Urban Design Collaborative
Staircase
Staircase
Guest bedroom
Guest bedroom
Master bedroom
Master bedroom
Pool Area
Pool Area
The treehouse is perched on a hill that offers canyon vistas and views of downtown L. A. and the Getty Museum.
The treehouse is perched on a hill that offers canyon vistas and views of downtown L. A. and the Getty Museum.
The home's main entrance is accessed via a tram-funicular system, or an extensive galvanized steel stairway.
The home's main entrance is accessed via a tram-funicular system, or an extensive galvanized steel stairway.
The Emperor Adrian, built his Villa Adriana studio surrounded by a swimming pool as he used to train and swim around the studio as a daily routine. Short of the loop this ‘C’ shaped pool allows safe supervision of young children and maintains a fresh cool atmosphere around the house. © Justin Alexander
The Emperor Adrian, built his Villa Adriana studio surrounded by a swimming pool as he used to train and swim around the studio as a daily routine. Short of the loop this ‘C’ shaped pool allows safe supervision of young children and maintains a fresh cool atmosphere around the house. © Justin Alexander
In New South Wales, an L-shaped prefab designed by ArchiBlox draws in northern light and captures views of the ocean. The residents of the Byron Bay House can judge the surf conditions from their bedroom before heading out to the beach.
In New South Wales, an L-shaped prefab designed by ArchiBlox draws in northern light and captures views of the ocean. The residents of the Byron Bay House can judge the surf conditions from their bedroom before heading out to the beach.
Architectural designer Sebastian Mariscal and project manager Jeff Svitak created a house in Venice, California, for Michael and Tamami Sylvester. Known as Dwell Home Venice for its role as an exemplification of modern architecture, the house is an homage to indoor-outdoor living. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
Architectural designer Sebastian Mariscal and project manager Jeff Svitak created a house in Venice, California, for Michael and Tamami Sylvester. Known as Dwell Home Venice for its role as an exemplification of modern architecture, the house is an homage to indoor-outdoor living. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.

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