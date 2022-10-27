SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Joannie Wu

Light primary exterior

View 20 Photos
Viewing deck with chairs by DWR
Viewing deck with chairs by DWR
Porches and rolling glass doors draw in the river breeze to keep the home cool.
Porches and rolling glass doors draw in the river breeze to keep the home cool.
Exterior view of Hill Country House by Miró Rivera Architects
Exterior view of Hill Country House by Miró Rivera Architects
East Elevation Entry Detail
East Elevation Entry Detail
People frequently talk about "good bones" when it comes to purchasing a home, but it's not crystal clear what that actually means. Here, we walk you through the process of spotting a diamond in the rough.
People frequently talk about "good bones" when it comes to purchasing a home, but it's not crystal clear what that actually means. Here, we walk you through the process of spotting a diamond in the rough.
This home’s backyard hosts a large swimming pool and deck. Big windows and a sliding door provide indoor/outdoor connections.
This home’s backyard hosts a large swimming pool and deck. Big windows and a sliding door provide indoor/outdoor connections.
Annie Ritz and Daniel Rabin, the couple and co-founders behind And And And Studio, revamped a neglected home in the Silverlake neighborhood of Los Angeles by adding a tall re-framed roof and 1,000-square-foot extension, as well as emphasizing outdoor areas like the wood deck adjacent to the pool. Interior highlight: the kitchen, with its olive green cabinetry and wood-clad circular island.
Annie Ritz and Daniel Rabin, the couple and co-founders behind And And And Studio, revamped a neglected home in the Silverlake neighborhood of Los Angeles by adding a tall re-framed roof and 1,000-square-foot extension, as well as emphasizing outdoor areas like the wood deck adjacent to the pool. Interior highlight: the kitchen, with its olive green cabinetry and wood-clad circular island.
A gabled roof line, metal cladding, and punched window openings keep things simple and clean.
A gabled roof line, metal cladding, and punched window openings keep things simple and clean.
The cabin’s exterior walls and roof are clad in overlapping stone plates that mimic the look of traditional wood paneling found in Western Norway. “It provides an affinity with the cabins nearby,” partner and architect Nils Ole Bae Brandtzæg explains. Solar panels cover the chimney pipe, lighting LED lamps inside.
The cabin’s exterior walls and roof are clad in overlapping stone plates that mimic the look of traditional wood paneling found in Western Norway. “It provides an affinity with the cabins nearby,” partner and architect Nils Ole Bae Brandtzæg explains. Solar panels cover the chimney pipe, lighting LED lamps inside.
The front porch features ipe shiplap siding which ties in nicely with the ipe shutter.
The front porch features ipe shiplap siding which ties in nicely with the ipe shutter.
Main House
Main House
Main House - Bedroom Porch
Main House - Bedroom Porch
Guest House - view to Main House
Guest House - view to Main House
Guest House
Guest House
Main House - indoor outdoor space
Main House - indoor outdoor space