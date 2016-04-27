West Elm Workspace - Contemporary Collection

“Ergonomic details—such as movable monitor arms and contoured task chairs—support the people who use these pieces day in and out.”

– JIM STELTER, CEO, INSCAPE

There’s no shortage of studies that prove a direct link between health, happiness and productivity in the workplace. Sedentary work contributes to both mental and physical inertia, as well as absenteeism due to illness. Sit-stand desks allow employees to be more active, adjusting the height of their work surface with the touch of a button. Our contoured task chair combines streamlined style with lumbar support. This ergonomic chair fits the way you work—use the synchronized seat mechanism to control pitch and incline. Choose from a ventilated mesh back that keeps you cool or a variety of contract-grade fabrics.