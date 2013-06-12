Webshop We Love: Still House

East Village boutique Still House has a quiet but powerful stock of home goods, all shoppable online.

Though Still House's bricks-and-mortar shop in the East Village is a must-see for locals and travelers alike, founder Urte Tylaite's thoughtfully-curated pieces are easily accessible online. Still House maintains a strong focus on ceramics and handicraft from around the world (mainly Japan, Scandinavia, and New York City). Especially strong are the selection of tabletop goods, like Hasami porcelain mugs from Japan, and Teroforma's minimalist containers. Click through for our top five picks from Still House—and bookmark for any upcoming gift-giving occasions.